Check Out These Sheds Found By Our Casper Listeners

This year's shed hunting season in Wyoming officially opened May 1st at noon.

We asked our listeners to share pictures of their finds and WOW did you do a great job.

I know that a true shed hunter will never reveal their location, but I wish I knew where some of these areas are.

Not so much for the sheds, but that's where we need to go hunting this year lol.

If you have pictures you'd like to share with us please do, we'd be happy to add them to our gallery.

You can easily send them to us with the My Country Mobile App.