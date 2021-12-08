Chloë Grace Moretz Is Up For ‘Kick-Ass 3’

Chloë Grace Moretz is open to the possibility of Kick-Ass 3, but the situation would have to be “kind of perfect.” In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress discussed the conditions that would lead her to suit up as Hit-Girl once again.

When asked about the rumors for a potential third Kick-Ass movie, Moretz responded, “I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she is like as an adult. But I think it would have to be kind of perfect.” Moretz was just 13 at the time of the first movie — she’s now 24.

And what does “perfect” entail? First off, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Christopher Mintz-Plasse would have to return as Kick-Ass and Red Mist. Ideally, Moretz would like to see “the whole crew, across the board” come back together. When Fallon confirmed that she would consider acting in Kick-Ass 3, she responded with, “Yeah, for sure. I think it’d be a lot of fun.”

Watch the full clip below — Fallon and Moretz begin talking about Kick-Ass at around the 5:10 mark:

Kick-Ass originally hit theaters in 2010, directed by Matthew Vaughn and written by Jane Goldman and Vaughn. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the black comedy superhero film follows an ordinary teenager named Dave Lizewski who sets out to become a real-life superhero, “Kick-Ass.” Initially met with mixed critical reception, Kick-Ass has gone on to gain a cult following. A sequel, Kick-Ass 2, arrived in 2013.

