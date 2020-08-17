Colorado Woman Got THIS Close to a Bear – Couldn’t Stop Laughing

I wish I were this cool under pressure. A Colorado woman got super close to a bear and for some reason couldn't stop laughing.

This happened in downtown Manitou Springs, Colorado. That's a beautiful area that happens to be home to a lot of nearby bears. This one was close enough he could have taken her order if this was the drive-thru at a fast food restaurant.

She shared what happened leading up to when she recorded the video:

I was heading out to my truck early one morning and I scared a bear out of my neighbor's yard. Luckily, I had time to hop in my truck and safely get out my phone to film.

I appreciate the fact that this woman has a great sense of humor, but did she not realize that the bear could have had her for breakfast?

As Bear Smart says, a bear on its hind legs isn't necessarily aggressive or preparing to attack. It's the bear being curious about you and probably trying to determine several things: 1. what you are. 2. how you smell. 3. whether you'd taste good if they decided to attack.

My concern is that this bear may become habitual about being around people. He's already wandered into a populated area. You don't want to do anything to make the bear feel at home. In this case, let's hope the bear doesn't like laughter. Fortunately, no human or bear was harmed, so all's well that ends well.