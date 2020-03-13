COVID-19: Natrona County School District Following CDC Guidelines

The Natrona County School District is following Centers for Disease Control guidelines related to the coronavirus at its schools, buildings and buses.

NCSD is disinfecting all touch surfaces daily in all schools, buildings, and busses until further notice. We are utilizing CDC approved cleaning and disinfecting agents in buildings with known allergies that are documented by a health care official in a 504 health plan," the district said in a Friday news release. "All NCSD utilized cleaning agents are approved by the CDC to kill the Coronavirus-19 on surfaces."

Officials say they are working in direct collaboration with local and statewide agencies.

