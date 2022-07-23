Daredevil Officially Returning as Disney+ Series

He’s the Man Without Fear (of cancelation).

When Disney launched its own streaming service, and Marvel consolidated all of its TV production under the same group that makes its movies, that seemed to spell the end for all the movies that Marvel had made for Netflix. All those series — Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders — were canceled, and the characters were never mentioned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again.

But this is comics! Nobody stays dead for long. And last year, Marvel shocked Daredevil fans when Charlie Cox had a surprise cameo as Matt Murdock, Peter Parker’s lawyer. Then Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin showed up as the surprise villain on the Disney+ series Hawkeye. That suggested those Marvel Netflix shows — which were also much adult oriented than their Disney+ fare — may get a second life. And now it’s official.

At Comic-Con, Marvel revealed that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will return in a new Disney+ series. Not only that the show will span 18 episodes — longer than any other Marvel Disney+ series to date. The show is called Daredevil: Born Again, which is the title of one of the most famous Daredevil series in history.

Marvel Marvel loading...

Written by Frank Miller and illustrated by David Mazzucchelli, the story is an epic battle between Daredevil and Kingpin. Kingpin systematically destroys Daredevil’s life, but inevitably, Matt Murdock manages to turn the tables. (That’s the “born again” part, obviously.) The story was originally published in Daredevil #227 to 231 and became one of the hero’s signature stories.

The next Marvel Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, premieres on August 17. Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Every Marvel Disney+ Show, Ranked From Worst to Best A year and a half into Marvel Studios’ dive into television, here are all their shows so far.