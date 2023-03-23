Casper Comic Con Returns for 2023 at the Ford Wyoming Center

Casper can rejoice that nerd culture's elite event is coming back for yet another fun-filled year at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Casper Comic Con 2023 will be two days of comic book-themed fun, beginning on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 and ending on Sunday, June 25th, 2023.

The official Casper Comic Con 2023 Facebook event page states:

Reliant FCU soon-to-be UniWyo Credit Union presents Casper Comic Con at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, 2023. Brought to you by Little Shop of Burgers.

Comics, cosplay, art, and toys can all be found in one place! Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell, and trade comic books, toys, and pop culture memorabilia. We're working to add some panels and additional activities to this year's show.

Get our free mobile app

General admission tickets are available now. Click here for more details.

Make sure to follow to the Ford Wyoming Center on Facebook for updates on special guests and VIP packages.

Casper Comic Con Photos of Casper's Comic Con