Does Your Favorite Easter Candy Line Up with Wyoming?

As it turns out, we have a favorite among these sweet seasonal treats.

Is it just me, or does it feel like we should have already celebrated Easter by now? Maybe I'm still under the Christmas mindset where time flies by before you can really grasp that it's the holiday season. However, Easter is fairly late this year. We will celebrate on Sunday, April 21.

Yep, still at least a week away.

Not that I'm complaining. I mean, we get more time to indulge in the sweet Easter candy. This has become my favorite aisle to walk down at the grocery store. It's just so happy, colorful, and delicious. Do you have a favorite candy? You know, the one you can't seem to keep your hands off of?

Mashable posted a list of the top Easter candy in each state last year and I wouldn't be surprised if this is still the favorite in 2019. These were the most "buzzed-about" candies in each state according to Influenster. Needless to say, there's a lot of chocolate.

Wyoming's favorite candy is not chocolate though. We gravitate toward the Starburst Original Jellybeans. It's the perfect mashup of our favorite Starburst flavors in jelly bean form. While we don't share this love with a lot of other states, we do have commonality with Missouri and Indiana. Which basically means there's more for us!