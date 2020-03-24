Dream Upon On A Princess Hosting ‘Live Ocean Talk’

Dream Upon On Princess LLC via Facebook

If you have little princesses at home, this is the perfect fun, social distancing activity for them.

On Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, Dream Upon A Princess is hosting a Live Ocean Talk with the Polynesian Princess and one of their Dream Pod Mermaids, Coralina! They will also take a few questions at the end of their talk.

Don’t miss out on this fun and educational talk with Dream Upon a Princess, right from your own home! The fun begins at 4:30 pm Mountain Standard Time.

For more information, visit the official Facebook event page here.

