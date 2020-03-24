Dream Upon On A Princess Hosting ‘Live Ocean Talk’

If you have little princesses at home, this is the perfect fun, social distancing activity for them.

On Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, Dream Upon A Princess is hosting a Live Ocean Talk with the Polynesian Princess and one of their Dream Pod Mermaids, Coralina! They will also take a few questions at the end of their talk.

Don’t miss out on this fun and educational talk with Dream Upon a Princess, right from your own home! The fun begins at 4:30 pm Mountain Standard Time.

For more information, visit the official Facebook event page here.