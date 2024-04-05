Natrona County Arrest Log (4/4/24 – 4/5/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jase Sonsen, 22 - Serve jail Time

Zachary Bond, 46 - Criminal Entry, Public Intoxication

Brandi Moon, 28 - Criminal Entry, Public Intoxication

Alexandrea Dannels, 28 - Probation Violation

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication

Evan Matsumoto, 30 - Courtesy Hold

Carrie Saunders, 46 - Courtesy Hold

Waytt Behm, 52 - Courtesy Hold

Angel Navas-Cruz, 24 - Hold for Other Agency

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication

Casey Cross, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dennis Buffalo, 45 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Keith Miller, 45 - Bond Revocation

Michal Lindberg, 29 - Pedestrian Under the Influence

Chandra Lafferty, 44 - Serve Jail Time

Tristan Reddon, 24 - Public Intoxication

Malachy Springer, 20 - Tobacco: Possession / Use by Minors

Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication

