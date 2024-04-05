Natrona County Arrest Log (4/4/24 – 4/5/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jase Sonsen, 22 - Serve jail Time
- Zachary Bond, 46 - Criminal Entry, Public Intoxication
- Brandi Moon, 28 - Criminal Entry, Public Intoxication
- Alexandrea Dannels, 28 - Probation Violation
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Evan Matsumoto, 30 - Courtesy Hold
- Carrie Saunders, 46 - Courtesy Hold
- Waytt Behm, 52 - Courtesy Hold
- Angel Navas-Cruz, 24 - Hold for Other Agency
- Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication
- Casey Cross, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dennis Buffalo, 45 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Keith Miller, 45 - Bond Revocation
- Michal Lindberg, 29 - Pedestrian Under the Influence
- Chandra Lafferty, 44 - Serve Jail Time
- Tristan Reddon, 24 - Public Intoxication
- Malachy Springer, 20 - Tobacco: Possession / Use by Minors
- Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication
