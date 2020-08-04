Driver in Yellowstone is Completely Surrounded By a Million Bison

If you're from Wyoming and/or have been to Yellowstone frequently, you will not be surprised by this. However, it is truly a sight to be driving in the park and realize you are suddenly surrounded by a million bison.

Yes, a million is a slight exaggeration. But, this driver just shared video that shows bison as far as the eye can see.

For reference, this video was captured in the Lamar Valley part of Yellowstone. You'll notice that one of the peaks is named "Bison". There's a reason for that.

Google Maps Satellite View

For fun, do a search for "Lamar Valley, Yellowstone" on Trip Advisor. You'll see a very familiar picture come up (bison) with about a zillion (slight exaggeration again) reviews of how awesome it is to see bison there.

If you travel through this part of Yellowstone, you'll have to try hard NOT to see a bison and we wouldn't want it any other way.