WATCH: Massive Bison Herd Stampede Across Bridge in Yellowstone National Park

Wyoming's wildlife is pretty much the only reason for traffic jams in and around our beautiful state, but when they happen, how drivers react makes all the difference.

A recent video was posted to YouTube channel, ViralHog, showing a massive bison stampede in the Lamar Valley section on the Wyoming side of Yellowstone National Park. The stampede occurred on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021. The awesome footage was captioned:

While riding through Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, we (wife and I) were crossing the bridge over the Lamar River and noticed a huge cloud of dust created by a stampeding herd of bison coming down the hill at the end of the bridge. We expected the herd to cross the road at the end of the bridge, but to our surprise, they turned onto the bridge and continued running directly toward our car. The whole event can be seen on the video taken with my iPhone. The bridge was shaking and swaying, which can be seen by noting the movement of my car’s mirror. The experience was rather scary since we were not at all sure that the bison would not run into our car but as can be seen in the video they veered to the right lane as they approached the car.

It is very fortunate that the bison herd avoided all the vehicles, but it also shows exactly why you should stay inside your vehicle at times like these.

