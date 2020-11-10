Driver Shares Video of a Moose Bull Bluff Charging His Rival

It was almost a clash of the titans. A driver has just shared video of a mammoth moose bull bluff charging his rival.

There's no mention of where this encounter happened, but it sure looks like it could be Yellowstone or maybe somewhere in Montana.

When you consider that a full-grown moose bull can weigh up to 1,500 pounds, that's one collision you don't want to be near.

Alaska Fish and Game know a thing or two about moose behavior since it feels like they have more wildlife than people. They confirm that most moose charges are bluffs. I can't honestly say I've seen a moose bluff charge another moose before. There are plenty of hunters who have been on the receiving end of an aggressive moose.