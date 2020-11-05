Driver Shares Video of Magic Bear Tree in Wyoming’s Grand Tetons

It's no longer a secret. A driver shared video confirming there's a magic bear tree in Grand Teton National Park.

Yes, kidding about the tree that grows bears, but the video is real. It's a young cub filling up on tree calories getting ready for the upcoming winter hibernation.

My question every time I see a bear cub is "where's mama?". You have to figure that a much bigger (and probably angrier) bear is lurking nearby. Fortunately, this driver stayed in his vehicle. Considering how insane some of the tourist behavior has been in Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone this year, I half expected someone to get out and try to feed it an apple.

It's true that there is no magic bear tree (that we know of) in Grand Teton National Park, but it might be a way to have some fun with your out-of-state friends who are planning to visit soon.