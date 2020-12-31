Family Learns Why You Don’t Cook With Window Open in Bear Country

In the west, we know that you have to be careful with your food when you're in bear country. A family (not in the west) made the mistake of cooking with the windows open and ended up with a very large uninvited guest.

I may be giving this family too much credit saying that they learned their lesson. They don't seem to be alarmed at all that a large apex predator wants inside the window where they're cooking.

It's worth mentioning that you're not necessarily safe in your home if a bear wants in even if there are doors and windows between you and them just like this Lake Tahoe home learned a few months ago.

Did you see the wood fly just before that bear appeared inside? The family that was cooking with the windows open could have had huge paws on them and their food in a split second. Fortunately, they can laugh about the time when they got that close to a bear. Let's just hope they learn to not do it again for their and the bear's sake.