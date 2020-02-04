Final Winter Storm Report: Casper Got 10 Inches of Snow

The National Weather Service has released the final snowfall reports for a storm that dumped snow on Wyoming Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

According to the report, Casper received 10 inches of snow. Casper-Natrona County International Airport got 15 inches of snow while 14 inches fell on Casper Mountain.

Other areas heavily impacted areas in the state include Lander and Riverton (14 and 12.7 inches), Afton (12 inches) and Bondurant.

The City of Casper resumed normal operations Tuesday morning with trash collection delayed a day.

Meanwhile, major routes in Wyoming are still closed in the storm's aftermath.

Large parts of Wyoming may be in for another round, with more winter weather expected later this week.