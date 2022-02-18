Great Horned Owl Captured And Released By Wyoming Game and Fish

One of the most important agencies in Wyoming is the Game and Fish Department. Not only does the agency manage nearly 500,000 acres of Wildlife habitat areas and over 100 public access areas, they do their best to make sure the wildlife is being taken care and help maintain a healthy population.

There are Wildlife managers, Wildlife/Fish/ Habitat Biologists, Game Wardens and Coordinators of the different departments. One of those departments is Access Yes, a program that works with landowners to get access to private land for hunting and fishing access.

Access Yes coordinator John Pokallus who works out the Casper Game and Fish office was called to duty when he discovered a Great Horned Owl in a location that wasn't safe for the owl. John, who formerly was a game warden in the state, knew he had to get the owl relocated to a better more safe location. So he was able to take possession of the owl and placed it in a box to be able to transport it to a location that is a better environment.

No matter what the department is, making sure the wildlife is taken care of and looked after is the responsibility of the entire department. You never know when or who will be asked to step up to the plate to be called into action.

Check out this video from the Game and Fish Facebook page, you can tell the owl knows that John did it a solid because the owl seems to give him a long 'thank you' stare.

Great job, John.

