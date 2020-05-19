Health Department Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases in Natrona County

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Tuesday morning learned of two more positive COVID-19 cases in the county, according to a news release.

This brings the case count to 51 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Natrona County, up 11 from a week ago.

The health department identified the following information about the new cases:

Case No. 50 -- A male whose exposure is believed to be related to contact with a known positive.

Case No. 51 --A female whose exposure is believed to be related to contact with a known positive

The department and the Wyoming Department of Health are contacting those who are waiting for test results or identified as possibly exposed and advising them of appropriate precautions to prevent further spread of the illness within the community.

The city-county health department will update the county with any new information about these cases as soon as it is publicly available.

The department reminds the public that COVID-19 is still in our community.

Because the virus is incredibly contagious, every county resident should follow the guidelines for slowing the spread of illness: washing hands often, using hand sanitizer when hand washing is unavailable, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, practicing social distancing, covering the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

