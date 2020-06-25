Health Department Reports Nine New Cases in Natrona County

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department was notified in the past two days of nine new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 92, according to a news release on Thursday.

The department does not believe the cases are related, but the exposure for almost all of the recent cases has become increasingly difficult to determine.

This means there are too many settings for possible exposure within the community and it is too difficult to completely narrow down exact exposure to one likely person, place or event.

This is evidence of community transmission of COVID-19.

With the new cases, health department officials have contacted them and gathered the following information:

Case No. 84 -- Wednesday, is a female in her 50s whose exposure is currently unknown with likelihood of community transmission.

Case No. 85 – Wednesday, is a male in his 40s whose exposure is believed to be related to contact with a confirmed positive case.

Case No. 86 – Wednesday, is a male is his 40s whose exposure is currently unknown with likelihood of community transmission.

Case No. 87 - Wednesday, is a male in his 70s whose exposure is believed to be related to contact with a confirmed positive case.

Case No. 88 – Wednesday, is a male in his 20s whose exposure is currently unknown with likelihood of community transmission.

Case No. 89 – Wednesday, is a male in his 20s whose exposure is currently unknown with likelihood of community transmission.

Case No. 90 – Wednesday, is a male in his 20s whose exposure is currently unknown with likelihood of community transmission.

Case No. 91 – Thursday, is a male in his 20s whose exposure is currently unknown with likelihood of community transmission.

Case No. 92 - Thursday, is a male in his 50s whose exposure is currently unknown with likelihood of community transmission.

Statewide, the total number of lab-confirmed cases on Thursday is 1,052 with 274 probable cases -- close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 -- and a total of 996 recovered cases and 20 deaths.

More facilities offer routine surveillance and screening for COVID-19 besides the centralized testing at Wyoming Medical Center and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. As a result, reporting of positive test results has become delayed.

The department does not report cases publicly until the official lab results are received to avoid the spread of false information or misinformation.

The health department and the Wyoming Department of Health are conducting contact tracing on these new cases and working to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend taking necessary precautions.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will provide testing to any contacts who may need it.

All individuals who are pending test results or identified as possibly exposed are being contacted and advised of appropriate precautions to prevent further spread of illness within the community.

The department reminds the public that COVID-19 is still in the community, and recommends increased diligence as more people participate in summer outings and events.

Because the virus is incredibly contagious, every county resident should follow the guidelines for slowing the spread of illness: washing hands often, using hand sanitizer when hand washing is unavailable, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, practicing social distancing, covering the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

