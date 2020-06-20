The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Friday was notified of six more positive COVID-19 cases in the county this week, bringing the local total to 79, according to a news release.

The department does not believe any of the new cases are related.

Health department officials made initial contact with them and have gathered the following information:

Case No. 74 -- Tuesday, is a male whose exposure is currently unknown with the likelihood of community transmission.

Case No. 75 -- Wednesday, is a female in her 40s whose exposure is currently unknown with the likelihood of community transmission.

Case No. 76 -- Thursday, is a female in her 50s whose exposure is currently unknown with the likelihood of community transmission.

Case No. 77 -- Friday, is a female in her 30s whose exposure is currently unknown with the likelihood of community transmission.

Case No. 78 -- Friday, is a male in his 60s whose exposure is currently unknown with the likelihood of community transmission.

Case No. 79 -- Friday, is a male in his 70s whose exposure is currently unknown with the likelihood of community transmission.

Statewide, the total number of lab-confirmed cases on Saturday is 930 with 699 recovered, 249 probable cases -- close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 -- with 197 recovered, and 20 deaths. The Wyoming Department of Health reported on Friday two residents of a long-term care facility in Washakie County died Friday.

More facilities have begun to offer routine surveillance and screening for COVID-19 besides the centralized testing at Wyoming Medical Center and the Casper- Natrona County Health Department. As a result, reporting of positive test results has become delayed.

The department does not report cases publicly until the official lab results are received to avoid the spread of false information or misinformation.

The health department and the Wyoming Department of Health are conducting contact tracing on these new cases and working to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend taking necessary precautions.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will provide testing to any contacts who may need it.

All individuals who are pending test results or identified as possibly exposed are being contacted and advised of appropriate precautions to prevent further spread of illness within the community.

The department reminds the public that COVID-19 is still in the community.

Because the virus is incredibly contagious, every county resident should follow the guidelines for slowing the spread of illness: washing hands often, using hand sanitizer when hand washing is unavailable, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, practicing social distancing, covering the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See States Ranked by COVID-19's Impact on Tourism