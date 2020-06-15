Here Is Where Converse County Residents Can Buy Fireworks

If you're the type that enjoys setting off your own fireworks (which is legal in Converse County but not in Natrona County) Glenrock can help you out.

The Glenrock Wrestling Club will be holding their annual Fireworks Fundraiser beginning June 22th and ending on July 4th.

Photo Credit Misti Allan

Their fireworks stand will be located at the Deer Creek Road Exit off of I-25 and will be open from 9 am - 9 pm on the previously stated days.

There is one exception to these times, and that is on July, 4th.

On July 4th the fireworks stand will open at 8 am and remain open until people stop showing up.

They will have a wide variety of fireworks available including bottle rockets, roman candles, smoke bombs, and large mortar rounds.

The Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department would like to remind you that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks on State and Federal lands.

You may shoot fireworks off on private property with the consent of the property owner.

Please take note that the annual Fireworks event at South Rec has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions from the Health Department.

Whatever fun 4th of July activity you do, remember to stay safe

Here are some general firework safety tips.