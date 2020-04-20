Here’s Proof Wyoming Animals Doing Just Fine Without People

Some of us humans are struggling to deal with the new reality of social distancing and quarantines. The Wyoming animals however seem to be doing just fine without so many people around.

Grand Teton National Park shared this video on their Facebook page about how some elk herds have taken over one of the highways through the park.

It's not just the elk that seem to be living large without so many people to deal with. Bears that have just come out of hibernation also seem to be pleased not to see so many human faces.

As much as I hate this new reality, I have to admit that seeing the animals thriving made me smile just a little bit.

