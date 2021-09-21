This historic home in Cheyenne, Wyoming caught my eye for several reasons.

First, the vibrant blue color caught my eye.

Then the unique craftsman style of the home, which is SO recognizable.

I think I love the screened-in porch area the best, I can see myself curled up there reading a book on all but the coldest Wyoming days.

I am so thankful that I could take a look at the inside of the home, and I thought I would take the time to share a few of my favorite parts with you.

This home was built in 1912 and has 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, It's a bit larger than 3,000 square feet, and the asking price is just over 500,000 square feet.

2710 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, Wyoming This Historic property was built in 1912. It still has the original woodwork including doors, light fixtures, and wood floors. It's located near downtown Cheyenne and is close to the Capitol Building.

What part of the home was your favorite?

I think that the hardwood floors combine with the window frames and the wood ceiling beams create a warm and inviting feel and makes the home seem both classy and cozy.

I can imagine a big rug on the floors and curling up in front of the fireplace in the winter.

And how about that yard?

It's large enough to create a fenced-in area for pets, and the shaded area under the trees would be a great spot for a small play area for the kids.

The location is perfect for those of you that like to walk to dinner or to do a bit of shopping downtown and is a central location for commuting to work.

And could you tell what the bathroom floor was made out of?

Famous McMurry Mansion For Sale In Casper, Wyoming For 24.5 Million This mansion was built in 2007 and is on 17 acres. The main house has 4 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. There is also a caretaker's home, and part of the main house was built specifically for entertaining large crowds.