Hogadon Will Open This Winter — Here’s What That Will Look Like

Casper city officials on Wednesday announced that the city-owned Hogadon Basin Ski Area will open for the 2020-2021 ski season.

Hogadon Superintendent Chris Smith said the upcoming season won't be without changes thanks to the pandemic, but skiing and riding this winter will still "be as fun and exciting as ever."

The reopening plan strongly encourages guests to wear face coverings whenever social distancing can't be achieved. Those purchasing single-day tickets will be required to sign a contact-tracing sheet in the even they need to be contacted by health officials.

Additionally, those purchasing seasonal passes must attest that they have not had any exposure to anyone with COVID-19 within the past two weeks and aren't feeling symptoms at the time of arriving at Hogadon.

Staff will be required to wear face coverings at all times and will be screened for COVID symptoms daily.

Social distancing measures will be implemented on the lifts and in the lift lines.

Hand sanitizer will be provided in the ski area's lodge and the restaurant and bar will be open.

That said, guests are asked to limit the amount of time they spend in the lodge, especially at tables. Once finished eating or drinking, exit the facility so others may enter. Guests may not congregate in the lodge or hang out, according to the news release.

Visitors are additionally encouraged to use their personal vehicles for warming up.