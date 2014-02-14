Wyoming: How Do You Pronounce ‘Valentine’?
I have a serious issue with people that, as my grandmother would say, butcher the English language. And to make sure my point is clear, I don't mean text or social media speak... I'm talking the actual correct pronunciation of words. That's also not to be confused with British English. I'm talking American English.
For example: as much as I love Valentine's Day (man, I wish it was possible to type sarcasm), I hate when people say Valentimes. I have a slight speech impediment and I do better than that!!! Just a personal pet peeve. Let's read people.
This has been Public Service Announcement from DJ Nyke... and uh... HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY!!!
