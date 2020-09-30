Incredible Video Of Storms Across The US Features Wyoming

Here in Wyoming we tend to all gravitate towards severe weather.

I myself have spent hours outside watching the dark clouds gathering mere miles away.

Nervously watching the lightning as it moves closer, keeping an eye out for smoke that marks a prairie fire.

There have been numerous times that I wish I've had a better camera, or at least better skills in using the one I have.

Thankfully we have people like Matt Hollamon who do have the skills necessary to capture majestic storms as they sweep across the skies.

Chasing the Storm II from Matt Hollamon on Vimeo.

In his description of the video, Hollamon mentions that this video is compiled of multiple trips to 8 different states.

It's obvious that more than a few of the clips are from Wyoming, including some of the tornado footage that we think may have been in Chugwater.

If you're like me and like to head outside and do a bit of storm watching of your own the CDC recommends the 30-30 rule.

After you see lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before you reach 30, go indoors. Suspend activities for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.

If you're nervous about being outside at all during a storm, you can find more majestic and entertaining storm videos to watch on Hollamon's Vimeo channel.

It may not be as exciting as standing outside, but it's certainly safer.