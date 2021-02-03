Instagram Leak Seems to Show Yellowstone Season 4 Coming in June

We've known for awhile that the filming of season 4 of Kevin Costner's hit series Yellowstone wrapped up weeks ago near Missoula, Montana. Based on a recent picture shared on Instagram, we may know when it will debut on television.

This Instagram photo shared by Chief Joseph Ranch where a lot of Yellowstone is filmed looks innocent enough. But, if you look at the status, you'll notice something.

"Who is excited for the premiere in June?" Well, well, well...it appears someone in the know has outed the season 4 premiere of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. Maybe?

Whenever it comes to rumors like this, I like to corroborate from different sources. Town and Country shared a story about Yellowstone season 4 information and they included the Chief Joseph Ranch Instagram post also.

Full disclaimer: Until a premiere date has been officially confirmed by Paramount Network, this is all tentative. But, June is the first sold month we've seen associated with an official source for Yellowstone's highly-anticipated next season. We heard rumors of summer, so June makes sense. Now, we wait.

