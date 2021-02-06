There’s a Yellowstone Prequel Coming This Year Called “1883”

If you love Kevin Costner's mega-popular TV series "Yellowstone", you have a new show to keep your eye on. It's called "1883" and it's coming to TV this year.

I saw this story shared on Deadline. According to their report, Yellowstone producer Taylor Sheridan has signed a multi-year deal for a prequel to Yellowstone called "1883". They shared a very short teaser.

The trailer doesn't tell you much, but the Deadline story has a brief synopsis of what "1883" will be all about:

Set to premiere later this year, Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land: Montana.

John Dutton's ancestors? Sign me up for that. I love western period pieces like Unforgiven and Tombstone so an 1880's era Yellowstone sounds super compelling.

The report claims that "1883" will debut sometime this year. That's interesting timing considering an Instagram leak seems to infer that we'll see season 4 of the modern era Yellowstone in June this year.

Time will tell how this new iteration of Yellowstone develops, but as of right now "1883" sounds like a real winner to me. I will update this story once a firm premiere date is announced for this new show.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

MUST SEE: John Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics