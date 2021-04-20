Lander, Wyoming is one of my favorite places to visit.

They have a great downtown area with fun places to eat and cute shops, and phenomenal hiking just a short distance out of town.

So, when I saw this large Lander home for sale I HAD to take a look.

If I'm being honest it was the outside architecture of the home that caught my eye.

This three-story home that is built into the side of a hill is very unique looking, it's almost shaped like a hexagon.

Get our free mobile app

When I saw that the top floor had 360-degree views of the gorgeous scenery surrounding the home, I knew I had to share it with you.

And it turns out, it's not just the outside of this home that's unique.

Lander, Wyoming Home Has 360 Degree Views This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Lander, Wyoming has 360-degree views...and special architectural features to ensure you can take advantage of them.

What do you think of the stairs?

And the small viewing decks (I'm not sure what to call them) that allow you to look out the windows?

I think the stairs would definitely keep you in shape, especially if you parked in the garages instead of the upper driveway.

As far as having the stove as part of the island counter, I can see how it would allow you to chat with family and guests a bit easier, but I can't help but think that I would burn myself reaching over it to hand something to someone at the breakfast bar.

The massive amounts of sunlight coming in through all the windows is a major bonus for me, and I really love all the open high ceilings...lot's of room to hang some elk or deer heads if you have a hunter that lives with you.

What are your thoughts?

Is this Wyoming home with 360-degree views a yes or no for you?