Music Icon Little Richard Dead at 87-Years-Old

Music icon Little Richard (Richard Penniman) has passed away at 87-years-old.

The rock legend reportedly passed away on Saturday morning (May 9), Pastor Bill Minson told AP. The close friend of Penniman's spoke to his son and brother and that the cause of death is unknown.

Penniman's son, Danny Jones Penniman, confirmed the news of his father's passing to Rolling Stone.

In 2016, musician Bootsy Collins shared on Facebook that his friend was not healthy. "He is not in the best of health so I ask all the Funkateers to lift him up," he wrote.

Over his career, he has sold over 30 million records and has been dubbed the "father of rock" by many. He was best known for his hits, "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly." The Beatles and Prince have even covered his songs.

In 1986, Penniman was in the inaugural class of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees along with Elvis Presley, Sam Cooke, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis.