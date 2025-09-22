Snootchie Bootchies! Jason Mewes Bringing Laughs to Casper

Actor and comedian, Jason Mewes, is coming to Casper to perform at The Rialto on Saturday, October 4th.

If you are a fan of movies from filmmaker, Kevin Smith (who is also his real-life best friend), like Clerks, Mallrats, and Dogma, this is definitely a show you do not want to miss.

The Jason Mewes: Diary of a Man-Child in Casper, WY Facebook event page states:

Perhaps best known as “Jay”, the foul-mouthed foil to hetero-lifemate “Silent Bob” in Kevin Smith’s View Askewnivere, Jason Mewes has blossomed into a full-blown pop culture icon since his debut in 1994’s CLERKS! His character would become a sort of James Bond of the mid-90’s low budget film – a fast talking, over-sexed, but ultimately harmless and likeable guy.

With cult-fans following his controversial antics, Mewes has captured audiences with his rebellious banter against his unspoken other half and longtime friend, Kevin Smith (Silent Bob). Since the beginning of the duo’s offbeat work together, Mewes and Smith have continued to build on their beloved character driven roles from the Jay and Silent Bob series. The duo returned in 2019, along with a star-studded cast in JAY AND SILENT BOB REBOOT. In 2022, the pair took up the mantle of this toking twosome once more in Kevin Smith’s CLERKS III.

Outside of his work with Smith, Mewes has popped up in flicks like THE LAST GODFATHER with Harvey Keitel and TV shows like SUPERGIRL and THE FLASH! He’s even moved behind the camera with his directorial debut, MADNESS IN THE METHOD featuring a cavalcade of celebrities including the one and only Stan Lee! You can also find Jay streaming his virtual video gaming escapades on Twitch, appearing alongside Kevin Smith in the live podcast Jay and Silent Bob Get Old, and telling the tumultuous tales of his absurdly unique life in his solo show “Jay Mewes and his A-Mewes-ing Stories.”

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, October 4th, 2025 | Early Show (6:00 pm Doors / 7:00 pm Showtime) - Late Show (8:45 pm Doors / 9:30 pm Showtime)

WHERE: The Rialto Casper - 100 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601

COST: tickets start at $33.00

Get our free mobile app

I've been a fan of Jason's Jay character for the better part of thirty years now, so this show is my first chance to see him up close and personal, and honestly, I can't wait.

Check Out These 20 Famous Left-handed Celebrities Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke