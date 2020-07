Wyomingites love their pets. There has never been a question about that. Some have a very unique way to show it though.

Casper resident, Lacie Smith, has a cute little 4 and 1/2 half month old Corgi named Louis, which she loves to dress in the cutest outfits. Here are a just of 9 of the cutest ones!

To be totally honest, I'm a slightly jealous of Louis's style. He dresses better than me!