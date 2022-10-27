Make Some Moolah Selling Used Glass Jars to the Milk House Farmers Market in Mills

The Milk House farmer's market put out a call on Facebook for used glass pints.

Got any glass pints, quarts, half gallons or jam jars stashed away? Maybe they've started encroaching on the Tupperware and spice cabinet's turf?

If you're looking to get rid of your glass, the Milk House begins its "canning buy jar" November 1st through December 31st.

It's a win-win; you get to clear out your shelves and producers get to re-use them!

Jars must not be stained, chipped, or cracked.

Here are the prices they will pay you for your used jars:

Jelly jars - 25¢ per jar

1/2 pint - 25¢ per jar

Pint - 35¢ per jar

Quart - 35¢ per jar

Half gallons- $1.50 per jar $1.65 per jar if it has a white plastic lid



They do not need gallon jars at this time.

"If you have unopened cases we will pay fair market price for the new cases.

You can choose cash or a milk house gift card for your jars" said the post.

Sell your jars at the Milk House farmers market during regular business hours; it's located at 67 S 6th Avenue in Mills.

The market shares a building with Ghost Town Canvas Shop, but has a separate entrance on the side of the building by the bay doors.

Milk House Farmers market is closed Monday and Sunday, but opens Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 6 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 3 PM.

"So gather those jars and get ready to make a little extra cash off of them. Our producers love keeping costs down and any jars you are not using sure helps with that!! It’s a win win for everyone."

