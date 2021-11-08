Medal Of Honor Winner In Casper For Veterans Appreciation Week

Veterans Day is coming up this week and Casper College's Veterans club is hosting Congressional Medal Of Honor recipient Clint Romesha to Casper for two events on Friday and the public is invited.

The Congressional Medal of Honor was first given out over 150 years ago and is the highest award for military valor in action. To date, there have been 3527 medals given and currently 66 are living including Army Staff Sergeant Clint Romesha. In October of 2009 Clint risked his life and went above and beyond the call if duty during a day long battle at Outpost Keating in the Kamdesh District in Afghanistan. During the battle he was injured and continued to put himself in harms way fighting. His actions were the topic of 2020 movie "The Outpost" staring Scott Eastwood as Romesha.

Casper College Veterans Club is a student run group that supports Veterans, active duty military and their families. This week is Veterans appreciation week on campus and to cap off the week there will be a FREE and open to the public chance to get to hear Clint Romesha speak about his military service, the sacrifice made by the men and women of the military and the events at Combat Outpost Keating in Afghanistan that lead to him receiving the highest military award for valor. To hear Clint speak, the FREE event will be 3:30pm Friday in Wheeler Concert Hall on campus.

Friday night will be the Inaugural Veterans Ball at the Ramkota which will also feature Romesha at 6pm. The ball will be a traditional style military ball with the Veterans Club putting their own spin on the event. A formal dinner, social hour, receiving line and dancing will make up the evenings event. The event is open to veterans, their families and the public for $45 per ticket. All proceeds will go to scholarship and professional development opportunities for student veterans.

Tickets are available on the Casper College Foundation Website or at Casper College Veterans Center on first floor of Goodstein Library.

