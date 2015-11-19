Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation was one of the best and most successful M:I outings yet, thanks in no small part to Christopher McQuarrie’s script and direction, as well as Rebecca Ferguson’s kick-ass supporting role. Paramount clearly recognizes a good thing when they’ve got it, as the studio is reportedly in talks with McQuarrie to return to both write and direct Mission: Impossible 6, with the option for Ferguson to reprise her role, if she wants it.

Per Variety, McQuarrie is returning to write the screenplay for Mission: Impossible 6 and is also in talks to direct the sequel, with sources claiming a deal is close to being made. Paramount and Skydance want to get production started next August, with Tom Cruise locked down to return for his sixth outing as Ethan Hunt.

UPDATE: McQuarrie has confirmed on Twitter he’ll be returning for Mission: Impossible 6.

The report also suggests that Ferguson has an option to reprise the role of Ilsa Faust if she’d like, though she’s been attracting many offers since impressing audiences in Rogue Nation — and rightfully so. Ferguson will next appear opposite Emily Blunt in The Girl on the Train and recently turned down a leading role alongside Channing Tatum in Gambit.

As for McQuarrie, the writer and director has no immediate, major commitments, so the M:I 6 job is his mission, should he choose to accept it. And we really, really, really hope he does.