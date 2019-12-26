Minimum Age To Buy Tobacco Products Is Now 21 Nationwide

Effective today (December 26th, 2019), the minimum age for buying tobacco products (cigarettes, cigars, vaping products, etc.) is now 21.

According to a recent post on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website:

On December 20, 2019, the President (Trump) signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.

President Trump tweeted out on Friday (December 20th, 2019):

I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today. It will include 12 weeks Paid Parental Leave, gives our troops a raise, importantly creates the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDER WALL FUNDING, repeals “Cadillac Tax” on Health Plans, raises smoking age to 21! BIG!

The new provision in the spending bill has been seen by some as the president's response to the United States teen vaping epidemic.

The Natrona County School District officials intend to dedicate two meetings to curb vaping and tobacco use in area schools next month.