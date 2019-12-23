Natrona County Schools Fighting Student Vaping, Tobacco Use

Natrona County School District officials intend to dedicate two meetings to curb vaping and tobacco use in area schools next month.

According to an announcement Monday, members of the Natrona Couty School District Board of Trustees will use their Jan. 13 and 27 work sessions to take on illegal vaping, e-cigarettes and other tobacco usage by Natrona County students.

Both meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. on their respective days. Comments can be submitted to communications@myncsd.org.

Trustees will hear from a diverse group including middle and high school leadership teams, community partner agencies and school officials. They will discuss data, trends, prevention and education efforts.

School district spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said community feedback regarding the issue is important.

In August, the school district released a report that showed an increase in vaping among students in all grades.