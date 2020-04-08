Miracle: The Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle is in Being Made Again

I don't get excited easily, but I am off-the-charts happy about news that one of the greatest toys ever is making a comeback. Yes, the Evel Knievel stunt cycle is being made again.

One of my friends shared this Facebook video with me the other day knowing that I consider this the best toy I had growing up.

I have to admit I was more than a bit skeptical that this was real since the Facebook post mentioned that it would start shipping April 1 as in April Fool's Day. But, there really is a product page where you can order the Evel Knievel action figure and stunt cycle for a very affordable (in my opinion) price of $39.95.

For the record, this is the original commercial for this toy from back in the 1970's.

As a child that grew up (so to speak) during that era, the Evel Knievel action figure and stunt cycle was the apex of my childhood. I broke mine trying to jump Evel over a local creek. The front wheel broke off on the rocks. (*sad face*). Thanks to this toy, I can relive those days of my youth in all its wrecking splendor.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app