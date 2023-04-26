‘Motorcycle Safety Awareness’ Event Coming to Casper in May
Mark your calendars for May 6th, 2023. There will be a "Motorcycle Safety Awareness" event taking place, starting in Casper and ending in Glenrock.
The event details state:
- 9:00 am - Blessing of the Bikes at Hobby Lobby
- Governor's Proclamation - Being read by Casper Mayor Bruce Knell
- 12:00 pm - Kickstands Up
The route for the "run" is as follows:
- Begin at Hobby Lobby
- Ride to Hat Six Travel Plaza
- Ride to Broken Wheel Truck Stop
- Final Stop - Deer Creek
There will be a taco bar after the run and if your ride to all the locations, your name will be entered in a drawing to win a free Hog Fest ticket.
