Much of Wyoming Still Under Winter Weather Advisory; 50+ MPH Winds Possible

Most of the Cowboy State remains under a winter weather advisory as of Wednesday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, much of Wyoming can expect snow accumulations from 1 to 3 inches. Additionally, winds gusting as high as 50 mph are expected.

Get our free mobile app

The weather service says the winter weather could cause hazardous travel conditions.

Natrona County can expect periods of snow accumulation between 3 and 6 inches.

Travel impacts are expected on Interstate 25 as well as US and state highways 20, 26 and 220.

Drifting snow is possible and drivers are urged to slow down.