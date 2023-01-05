Natrona County Arrest Log (1/4/23 – 1/5/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Zackery Daugherty, 32 -- Criminal warrant.

Gerldine England, 41 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Naranbaatar Ganbaatar, 35 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, open container - possess/consume in a vehicle.

David Gober, 49 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability.

Cody Haines, 31 -- Serve jail time.

Corey Hanks, 24 -- Disturbing the peace, littering, county warrant/hold for agency.

Craig Hopes, 39 -- Soliciting in a roadway, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Jillian Jaime, 36 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Craig Johnson, 55 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense, open container - possess/consume.

Celia Kinion, 27 -- Criminal bench warrant, petit larceny (over $20.01), resisting arrest, insurance violation - no current liability.

Mark Lohman, 57 -- Contract hold.

Ramona Manthei, 80 -- Attempt and conspire - felony.

Cody Noonan, 32 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense, resisting arrest.

Floyd Penman, 53 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Kimberley Perry, 61 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Coretta Rodabaugh, 42 -- Driving while license canceled/suspended, interference with a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Kristofer Schultz, 47 -- Fail to comply.

Albert SixFeathers, 26 -- Trespassing.

Pamela Six Feathers, 59 -- Trespassing.

Gabrielle Swanson, 24 -- Serve jail time.

