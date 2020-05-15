Natrona County Health Officials Report New COVID-19 Case

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced Friday morning a new positive COVID-19 case in the county, marking the second new case this week

This marks the 40th positive case in the county, after the 39th was announced on Tuesday and that was the first new case since April.

Health officials said the new case is a female in her forties whose exposure is believed to be connected to travel to another Wyoming county with high prevalence of COVID-19.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Wyoming Department of Health are conducting contact tracing to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend they take the necessary precautions.

The city-county health department will provide testing to any contacts who may need it.

All individuals who are pending test results or identified as possibly exposed are being contacted and advised of appropriate precautions to prevent further spread of illness within the community.

As communities begin to reopen, people have more interactions and travel increases, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department encourages the public to continue to continue to take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our community.

This includes frequent hand washing, using hand sanitizer when hand washing is unavailable, socially distancing as much as possible, and wearing a face covering in public.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Practicing Self-Care Is Crucial During These Times: Here’s How to Do It