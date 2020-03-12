Natrona County Library Hosting ‘Adult Coloring Club’

Coloring is for grown-ups too, especially those that are in need of a stress-reducing creative outlet.

Stop by the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library anytime between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Friday, March 13th, 2020 for Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons, and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. This program is free and open to the public.

WHERE: Natrona County Library - Crawford Room

WHEN: Friday, March 13th, 2020 | 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

COST: Free

Call 307-577-READ (7323) or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org for more information.