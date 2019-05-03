Natrona County Library Hosting Monthly Adult Coloring Club

Don't let age stop you from enjoying a good coloring book. If you like creating beautiful works of art and also like to mingle with others that share your passion, this is the event for you.

Stop by the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library anytime between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.on Friday, May 10th, 2019 for Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons, and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends and enjoy the afternoon.

Call 307-577-READ (7323) or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org for more information.