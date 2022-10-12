Natrona County Rewrites Zoning Code

Natrona County is rewriting the 2000 zoning code.

This is not to change current zones or boundaries. It is strictly to adjust the language of the current Zoning Code.

Steering committees have held meetings to develop and review draft language which meets the goals of the Natrona Land Use Plan as well as the current needs of the community since April 2021.

"Basically our unofficial goal was to be less like Teton County than we currently are now" said Jim Milne, a Natrona County Commissioner, in a written statement.

View the full draft of the Natrona Next Zoning Resolution here.

There was a public hearing on September 19th, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, and a Planning & Zoning Hearing OCtober 11th, starting at 5:30 PM.

There are two more hearings coming up:

Board of County Commissioners Work session: October 18th, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Board of County Commissioners Hearing: December 6th, 5:30 PM

The goals of the rewrite are to make the code clear and concise so it is readily understood, including illustrations, charts and other graphics to communicate design principles.

The current 2000 code has been amended at least sixteen times based on the original code back in the late '80s, causing the code to become "disorganized," said Milne.

The committee plans to update definitions and uses. Milne said "Many of the uses in the current resolution are outated and have been updated for clarity and ease of use."

"The new rules will bring the code more into compliance with the County's Development Plan, which is the community visioning document for Natrona County. Content with the rules will be organized, and written in simple, non-technical language. Code which is arbitrary, redundant, or obsolete will have been removed."

"This is a document currently, and even when finalized, can be adjusted for unanticipated situations in the future. This code will hopefully have the flexibility to allow property owners out in the county to do what they would like with their property while putting into place the side boards so they are not harming their neighbor."

