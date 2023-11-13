New Study Ranks Wyoming as One of the Least Overweight & Obese States in America

Overeating, unhealthy dietary habits, lack of exercise are all nationwide problems, but issue of obesity differ from state to state.

A new study conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, listed the "Most Overweight & Obese States in America (2023)" and somewhat shockingly, the Cowboy State faired pretty decently. Wyoming was ranked 37th overall.

According to WalletHub:

To determine where obesity and overweight most dangerously persist, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

This is where the study turned interesting. While overall, Wyoming's score wasn't bad, where we truly shined was certain individual metrics. We scored in the lowest ranking on metrics (which is where you want to be on this particular study), including:

Percentage of Overweight Children - 47th

Percentage of Obese Children - 49th

Percentage of Adults with High Cholesterol - 48th

Percentage of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes - 47th (tied with South Dakota)

Still there were other metrics where we ranked about middle of the barrel, like Health Consequences (17th) and Food & Fitness (27th). Overall, we really are doing much better than the most of the country.

There are always things that we can do to better our health and weight, and better eating habits, paired with more exercise are a great start.

