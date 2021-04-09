New TikTok Video Gives Good Reasons to Move to Wyoming or Montana

It's no secret how beautiful the Cowboy State is this time of year. A new TikTok video is encouraging out-of-staters to consider moving to both Montana and Wyoming.

The video was posted by TikTok account, monicafaxon, recently (March 20th, 2021). It highlights much of the wondrous outdoor scenery that makes up both states individually, although, as Wyoming native, I feel obligated to overstate how much better Wyoming is.

Along with the video, Monica captioned the video:

About to pack my bags because this is where my soul belongs. 💛 #montana #wyoming #yellowstone #glaciernationalpark #whitefish

I must give Monica props for her featured song choice playing in the background of the video, which is "Hey Jesus loves you so much repent and turn to him" by Gabriel Storm. That was a perfect choice. It's no surprise the video has already been liked over 80,000 times.

This video is just one of many that highlights the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountain region of the country. As much as we'd love to keep the area a secret, the advent of social media makes it simple for the masses to do a quick search just to get a quick taste of our little slice of heaven.