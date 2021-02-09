No New Cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County, 29 New Statewide Cases

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 45,056. No new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 50.

23 new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, bringing the statewide death total to 647. Of these total deaths, 125 have occurred in Natrona County.

As of Tuesday, there are 32 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 6 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Cheyenne Regional Hospital is currently housing the most COVID patients in Wyoming, with 11 people currently hospitalized with the virus.

Currently 43,863 cases have recovered.

Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count."