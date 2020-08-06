Pit Boss Star ‘Shorty Rossi’ Visits Wyoming, Stops In Casper [PHOTOS]

Wyoming has received visits from its fair share of celebrities already this year, even amongst the pandemic, the latest being Shorty Rossi yesterday (August 5th, 2020).

Luigi "Shorty" Rossi was the star of Animal Planet's now canceled reality series, Pit Boss. The television show aired for six seasons from 2010 through 2013 and followed Rossi, owner of Shorty's Rescue, and friends, as they rescued pit bulls.

Shorty posted a video outlining his journey to Deadwood, South Dakota, to raise money for rescues. Rossi, who is also a major cigar enthusiast, stopped in Casper Cigar Company.

The 51-year old television star stated he was on the last leg of his 4-day trip. We're overjoyed he made the stop in good ole Oil City. His is most definitely an awesome cause. After all, who doesn't love man's best friend?