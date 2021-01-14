Science Declares that Wyoming is a Way Better Place than Montana

I like Montana. Some of my favorite places to visit are in Montana, but a new scientific study proves once and for all that Wyoming is a better place to live than Montana.

Before all you Montanans get all hot and bothered, the Wyoming is better than your state thing isn't my words, it's HomeSnacks. They just released their "Best States to Live in America" ranking for 2021. Look at their map and see how Wyoming is ranked compared to Montana. In this case, a picture really is worth a thousand words.

Homesnacks

I could argue that Wyoming deserves a better ranking than #21, but I'll forego that for now. Look at that gnarly orange #32 next to Montana. If you do the math, that's 11 states worse than Wyoming. Read 'em and weep.

Homesnacks used a bunch of metrics to decide how much better Wyoming is than Montana including:

Population Density (The lower the worse)

Highest Unemployment Rates

Low Median Income

Low Home Values

Low Levels of College Education

A lot of uninsured people

High Crime

High poverty

Like I said, SCIENCE. I must confess that Montana (even though it is orange as the map shows) contains some of my favorite places in the world including Glacier National Park and Missoula. Have some great friends there and in Bozeman. But, facts are facts and science is science. Wyoming > Montana. End of story.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app