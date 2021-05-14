Student Hit By Car, Seriously Injured Near Casper Classical Academy

The Casper Police Department says a student was struck by a car and seriously injured near a school Friday morning.

According to a news release, the incident happened near South Beverly and 10th Street.

Meanwhile, the Natrona County School District reports that a student was involved in a traffic accident in the same area near the Casper Classical Academy Support Services Building.

According to the police department, a student left a support services building and was walking in the area when they entered oncoming traffic. The student was immediately hit by a vehicle and became trapped under it.

Police say that a nearby officer immediately began working to free the student as other first-responders arrived. The student was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Previous road closures have been lifted.

School officials say normal operations have resumed.

Counseling services have been made available to staff and students.